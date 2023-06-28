Patch v34.9

//misc changes
- Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.
- A new Visibility setting has been added called 'Frontal Player' which when On always draws the Player over everything else.
- When starting the game if it detects no save files exist but the save file backup does and matches your Steam Account ID then it will now copy over the data from the backup into the normal save file.
//bug fixes
- General Settings: The 'Tabbed Pause' setting wasn't showing.
- Archetect Mode: When using full Mouse Support the menu selector was off.
- Accursed Tome of Bonings relic: When boneraising it wasn't saving a Banish/Seal if it was the bottom option.
