 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victoria 3 update for 29 June 2023

Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.3.6 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11578793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day Victorians!

Today we have a hotfix that will resolve a number of issues in 1.3.5! Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40579353/63144cb54c71c0e266c26e12e0ee98dc1da5c90c.png[/img]

Bugfixes

  • Overlord will no longer annex the rebellious states from subjects after the civil war

  • Countries that don't exist can no longer start uprisings

  • Divided Monarchies no longer stalls and fails to transition into the next phase if more than 1 dynasty reaches 360 Progress at the same time

  • It is no longer possible to queue agriculture buildings over the Arable Land limit

  • Countries about to get annexed no longer get Claims (and trigger notifications for those Claims) for each state annexed

  • Belle Époque achievement description now correctly states that you need the highest Innovation and GDP generation in the world, not GDP per capita

  • [Turkish] Shortcut button tooltips no longer show long strings of script

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40579353/277f210c95c27726d896bb14ecca88dc6bf2398d.jpg[/img]

Balance

  • Fine Art can no longer be fully substituted by purchasing Services instead

Changed files in this update

Project Caligula Content Depot 529341
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Windows Depot 529342
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula OSX Depot 529343
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Linux Depot 529344
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Windows Launcher Depot 529345
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula OSX Launcher Depot 529346
  • Loading history…
Project Caligula Linux Launcher Depot 529347
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link