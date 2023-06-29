Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.3.6 is now LIVE!

Good day Victorians!

Today we have a hotfix that will resolve a number of issues in 1.3.5! Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40579353/63144cb54c71c0e266c26e12e0ee98dc1da5c90c.png[/img]

Overlord will no longer annex the rebellious states from subjects after the civil war

Countries that don't exist can no longer start uprisings

Divided Monarchies no longer stalls and fails to transition into the next phase if more than 1 dynasty reaches 360 Progress at the same time

It is no longer possible to queue agriculture buildings over the Arable Land limit

Countries about to get annexed no longer get Claims (and trigger notifications for those Claims) for each state annexed

Belle Époque achievement description now correctly states that you need the highest Innovation and GDP generation in the world, not GDP per capita