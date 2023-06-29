Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.3.6 is now LIVE!

Good day Victorians!
Today we have a hotfix that will resolve a number of issues in 1.3.5! Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum!
Bugfixes
-
Overlord will no longer annex the rebellious states from subjects after the civil war
-
Countries that don't exist can no longer start uprisings
-
Divided Monarchies no longer stalls and fails to transition into the next phase if more than 1 dynasty reaches 360 Progress at the same time
-
It is no longer possible to queue agriculture buildings over the Arable Land limit
-
Countries about to get annexed no longer get Claims (and trigger notifications for those Claims) for each state annexed
-
Belle Époque achievement description now correctly states that you need the highest Innovation and GDP generation in the world, not GDP per capita
-
[Turkish] Shortcut button tooltips no longer show long strings of script
Balance
- Fine Art can no longer be fully substituted by purchasing Services instead
