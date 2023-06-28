Performance, stability, and typos hotfix

Thank you, everyone, for the feedback and bug reports. We are ready to roll out the first batch of hotfixes, most importantly fixing performance issues during huge battles and a rare crash. This might also resolve an issue with rare crashes during large fights, but we can't be 100% sure at this point.

Version 0.6.230628 - 28 Jun 2023

Fixed a crash when browsing companion's details outside of combat

Fixed stuttering happening when Attack cards were played on a large number of monsters

Grit influence was giving 3x more block and damage than it should, this is fixed now

Fixed several typos in English and Polish languages

As always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːArchduckː

Konstanty