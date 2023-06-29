What do you think of the New Ladder ?

Share · View all patches · Build 11578701 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 07:19:03 UTC by Wendy

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38626626/2f98a9874cabaca5196cd3bda0cd131a57c33ab6.png[/img]

Season 1 has been out for a week, and we'd love to hear your thoughts on the new features and the overall game experience.

Today, we're particularly interested in your opinion on the new Ladder system.

Do you prefer it over the Blood Bowl 2 format?

How do you find the Match Making system?

Are you satisfied with the waiting time for opponents?

Additionally, we'd like to know if you enjoy the progression feedback and if it motivates you to play.

Thank you for all your feedback!