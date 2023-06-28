Early Access Update 28/6/2023 - 0.205- Interface Improvements Start

Change log 28/6/2023 | Version 0.205
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Added item-snapping in inventory
- Chests and vaults remain half-open after being open for the first time (to prevents players mistaking them for unopened ones). Community suggestion by Mr. Delightful
Bugfixes:
- Fixed crash related to damaging invisible characters
Minifixes:
- Fixed "fleeing" always works (33% chance again).
- Fixed re-rolling in guild building switches remaining character classes from intended classes (assassin->knight for example). Community find by simpleminded
- Fixed Champion Slash to increase attacker Strengthen (instead of target) and to have a custom attack sprite
Changed files in this update