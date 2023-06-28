 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Netherguild update for 28 June 2023

Early Access Update 28/6/2023 - 0.205- Interface Improvements Start

Share · View all patches · Build 11578614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 28/6/2023 | Version 0.205

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • Added item-snapping in inventory
  • Chests and vaults remain half-open after being open for the first time (to prevents players mistaking them for unopened ones). Community suggestion by Mr. Delightful

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash related to damaging invisible characters

Minifixes:

  • Fixed "fleeing" always works (33% chance again).
  • Fixed re-rolling in guild building switches remaining character classes from intended classes (assassin->knight for example). Community find by simpleminded
  • Fixed Champion Slash to increase attacker Strengthen (instead of target) and to have a custom attack sprite

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1464221 Depot 1464221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1464222 Depot 1464222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link