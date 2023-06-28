 Skip to content

Masterplan Tycoon update for 28 June 2023

Post-Release Update #6

Post-Release Update #6

Dear builders,

Here we go with the Update #6!

Changelog

🔴 Added
  • It can now rain in the game. Farms will grow and harvest faster, but factories and other industries will have to slow down.
  • If you don't like the game leading you by the hand, we have added a new mode - Key Events. When you create a new game, you can choose which mode you want to play. In Key Events mode, the game will only give you key tasks.

Hope you will enjoy the changes!

