Ver.0.1.12 Update

The update for Ver.0.1.12 has been delivered.

It includes:

・Compatible with Steam Cloud

・Improved behavior during multiplayer

・Synchronization of monster behavior

・Synchronization of boss summons

・Be able to see the names of other players

・The locations of other players are always displayed on the minimap

・Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from entering other players' empty islands.

・Fixed an issue where the amount of damage dealt by other players was not synchronized.

・Fixed an issue where the event scene after defeating the boss could not be seen.

・Other minor bug fixes

In addition, we have adjusted the parameters so that the game can be played with a moderate balance.

・Strength of some monsters

・Strength of some bosses

・Adjustment of effect amount of some skills

"Critical UP" system: 0.66 times the effect amount

"Reduce cooldown by defeating" system: 0.6 times the amount of effect

"Sky Island Walker": 0.5 times the effect

・Adjustment of the amount of "empty crystal" obtained when disassembling the crystal of things

The amount obtained by item rarity will be revised downward from 1/3/5 to 1/2/3.

・Reduced the damage of the action “Shoot Bomb” from 110 to 100

・The endurance of the action “Circle Barrier” has been increased from 50 to 70.

・Action "Prism Turret" changed to shot action

"Skills such as "Shot Damage UP" will be available."

・Adjustment of the skill of the item "YUKIUSAGI stuffed animal"

The LV of the skill "Shot Damage Up" has been lowered from 3 to 2

・Upgraded the appearance rate of the (boss summoning) altar in the lava biome

・Cacti found in desert biomes will now take damage when touched

Please get the latest version when playing.