- Added birdshot

A new shotgun shell that has a wide spread, medium damage, and horrible accuracy.

- Added better grab sounds

Sounds for grabbing/releasing some objects have been added

- Better 870 hand grab

Self explanatory

- Shells now spin

An ultra satisfying change. Watch those shells fly!

- 12g shell shake

When you shake a 12 or 10 gauge shell a shaking noise will now play.