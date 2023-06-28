Minor Hotfix

Greetings Yoddhas!
A small update is out!
In this hotfix, we've focused primarily on addressing bugs and stability issues.
Here are the details:
Fixed an issue which prevented players from transitioning to Hell Hard mode
Fixed Night Cards for various Heroes which were causing desyncs
Added a new Underworld Board
Added a new Boon UI in the Story Campaign
Fixed an issue which prevented players from saving their decks with specific cards
Fixed an issue with Tiger Pup causing a freeze
Fixed various desyncs and freezes
Upcoming Balance Changes
We've been collecting feedback and data on Duels to get a view on the overall game balance. While we debated to push some minor balance changes in this build, we feel some larger fixes are required.
Sugriva has been overperforming in the current meta and some nerfs for him are coming soon. We've been experimenting with tweaking his passive ability but we're not entirely happy with the results so far, hence the delay.
On the other hand, despite general buffs to defensive playstyles, we are still seeing that Bhishma is underperforming.
So, we are planning a larger balance update where we address all of these issues together. More on this soon!
That's all for now! See you in game!
Changed files in this update