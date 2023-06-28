Minor Hotfix

Greetings Yoddhas!

A small update is out!

In this hotfix, we've focused primarily on addressing bugs and stability issues.

Here are the details:

Fixed an issue which prevented players from transitioning to Hell Hard mode

Fixed Night Cards for various Heroes which were causing desyncs

Added a new Underworld Board

Added a new Boon UI in the Story Campaign

Fixed an issue which prevented players from saving their decks with specific cards

Fixed an issue with Tiger Pup causing a freeze

Fixed various desyncs and freezes

Upcoming Balance Changes

We've been collecting feedback and data on Duels to get a view on the overall game balance. While we debated to push some minor balance changes in this build, we feel some larger fixes are required.

Sugriva has been overperforming in the current meta and some nerfs for him are coming soon. We've been experimenting with tweaking his passive ability but we're not entirely happy with the results so far, hence the delay.

On the other hand, despite general buffs to defensive playstyles, we are still seeing that Bhishma is underperforming.

So, we are planning a larger balance update where we address all of these issues together. More on this soon!

That's all for now! See you in game!