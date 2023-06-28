 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magi's Dream update for 28 June 2023

Leaderboards!

Share · View all patches · Build 11578202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added leaderboards so players can compare their best waves on each map!
Also added a speedrun leaderboard - fastest escape time for each map!

  • misc -
  • Added compass arrow directing to effigy and boss location

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2462611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link