Solas City Heroes update 1.02: Mayhem!

Hello heroes!
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42743518/941c1ab4b6b10333eb91992fd12d2f374132a44e.jpg][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42743518/9d77c52763d148a4003f8c481b71639588bfe3a0.jpg[/img][/url]
The new update for Solas City heroes is finally here!
While the main point for the update was to fix issues, I added a new feature to the game!
Mayhem!
Once you complete the story of the game, you will be able to see areas where villains have invaded!
When an area is invaded by a villain it will be marked in red on the map. One of the villains (including the ones from Bonus areas) will be the last boss in that area, and four of their minions will also spawn in the map. All enemies in the area will be a bit stronger and more aggressive.
I hope you like this feature as much as I do.
Have a great week and very kinky adventures heroes!
Cheers!
Changelog Solas City Heroes 1.0.2
- Fixed an issue with Steam Cloud saves not being set up properly
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck if they are knocked into heavy bondage traps when no enemies are available
- Fixed an animation in heavy bondage that would play a F/F version on non female targets sometimes
- Fixed an issue with two long hairs being incorrectly in the list of short hairs
- Fixed an issue with missing hair
- Fixed an issue that could cause an enemy to get stuck in the roof of the Manor
- Fixed an issue that could cause an enemy to get stuck in the roof of the Dojo
- Optimized the Gallery scene, increasing performance on older computers and reducing loading time
- Slightly increased general performance in older computers
- After completing the story, you unlock the option to return to the hub after completing a stage
- Added Mayhem Mode! Once you complete the story, you unlock Mayhem mode. When entering the map, a random area will be marked red, in that area the final boss will swap to a different villain (including bonus area bosses!) and it will also spawn some of his minions in the map (each boss has 4 minions related to them). Enemies in Mayhem areas will be stronger, for a more endgame-ish challenge!
- Fixed an issue that caused the capture mode to get stuck sometimes
- Fixed an issue with some cyber restraints being incorrectly set up in the selection: cyber yokes, cyber torso binders and cyber back binders were swapped.
- Ninja enemies are now properly tagged as ninjas (for naming purposes)
- Added a failsafe to prevent a stuck issue on the Dojo stage
- Fixed an issue with an animation having the incorrect cum animation
- Removed an incorrect line in the pause tab
- Fixed an issue with sounds not properly set for Ground Oral 2 animation
- Added missing animations to the preferred positions preview system
- Reduced the penalties to escape at higher levels to not make it impossible to escape (it still may be impossible to escape sometimes due to build choices)
- Fixed an issue with an achievement getting unlocked earlier than intended
Changed files in this update