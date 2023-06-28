Solas City Heroes update 1.02: Mayhem!

Hello heroes!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42743518/941c1ab4b6b10333eb91992fd12d2f374132a44e.jpg][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42743518/9d77c52763d148a4003f8c481b71639588bfe3a0.jpg[/img][/url]

The new update for Solas City heroes is finally here!

While the main point for the update was to fix issues, I added a new feature to the game!

Mayhem!

Once you complete the story of the game, you will be able to see areas where villains have invaded!

When an area is invaded by a villain it will be marked in red on the map. One of the villains (including the ones from Bonus areas) will be the last boss in that area, and four of their minions will also spawn in the map. All enemies in the area will be a bit stronger and more aggressive.

I hope you like this feature as much as I do.

Have a great week and very kinky adventures heroes!

Cheers!

Changelog Solas City Heroes 1.0.2