Hey everyone!

Rat Pack is now AVAILABLE and FREE for everyone!

Your squads are about to get shocked!

Leah, the Electromancer enters the roster with arsenal of electrifying abilities.

Sacrifice Health for Action Points, set a Trap, Blink around, Drain Life from the Rats, and Discharge the power within her body!

The Rat Forces also recruited some new members to their ranks. Shock Troopers will make sure you are stunned for the Elite Variants of Grunts, Shotgunners, Machinegunners, and Snipers to hunt you down.

New playable character - Leah, the Electromancer.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/829d20387f4adc6472c4cf83baf9c9dc5817044b.png[/img]

She mastered the power of electricity and wields it to fight off the vermin hordes.

Leah's abilities:

Shock Trap: Stuns enemies who enter its range

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/d5dec615d100f85fd9714159e46d9c41305a2d82.gif[/img]

Blink: Teleports Leah to a selected tile in range

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/4f2a564fe371113cd91fe2a42309a63878802435.gif[/img]

Life Drain: Drains life from enemies, damaging them, and healing Leah

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/d484f25fcfaaded2459460c5c784b82917267e57.gif[/img]

Sacrifice: Grants Leah additional AP at the cost of HP

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/3e002709511f605701d4a306010d0b9f22959e2e.gif[/img]

Energy Discharge: Damages and stuns multiple enemies around Leah

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/0158d0c29078602e3aacae5864095b5bc8d172a3.gif[/img]

New Enemy Type - Stun Lancers

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/2cebe6a4b1506979f369099288ea2112d7d6cdf1.gif[/img]

Rat Pack introduces a brand new type of enemy - Stun Lancers, melee enemy units that stuns your squad members when it gets too close. When encountered, it’s best to keep them at a distance… as if being a rat didn’t make them repelling enough.

Elite Variants

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36192202/9dce2abb16e369112166fb7b7ca334a1a2279279.gif[/img]

Stun Lancers enter the roster of the vermin horde accompanied by Elite variants of Grunts, Shotgunners, Machinegunners, and Snipers. Elite units can appear as a part of a special encounter in map location. They are a bigger challenge, but drop more useful loot.

We hope you will have tons of fun playing with Leah in your squads, tackling Shock Troopers, and finding creative ways to deal with Elite Variants!

Let us know what you think about the shocking additions to the Shardpunk roster!

If you haven't yet, make sure to check out Blood Pack DLC, which is also completely free and adds a layer of gore to Shardpunk!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357190/Shardpunk_Verminfall__Blood_Pack/

Join our Discord community ⬇

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33992838/a78f1f23a8d22ae43153eae9a1cd653789ccd347.png[/img]

Connect with us on our official channels:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36023606/30dcb8d455a3b750d6ec4d601b7dd58645122467.png[/img] Follow us on Twitter

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36023606/30dcb8d455a3b750d6ec4d601b7dd58645122467.png[/img] See developer Tweets