Deep Rock Galactic update for 28 June 2023

Patch Notes - S04.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Miners,

Fixed several beer bugs and the barrel hoop game will now correctly murder you if you fall into it with jetboots - very important stuff…We also fixed the broken dreadnought armour, so no more easy Elimination missions!

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES ---

  • Fixed an issue that would make the lobber walk up to the player and boop them without trying to shoot at them
  • Attempt at fixing Randoweisser beer has problem with certain Overclocks
  • Fixed Players can pick up two beers at once from the bar
  • Fixed that you could Lose your beer when equipping Jetty Boots in Space Rig
  • The barrel hoop will now kill you when jet booting up through it
  • Fixed Glyphid Dreadnought (standard Dreadnought) armor broken
  • Fixed Retrievable crossbow bolts don't emit ANY light as client
  • Fixed Glyphid animation that raises forelegs overhead creates errant dirt particles mid-air
  • Fixed bubbles in small bio tank
  • Fixed Macteras missing dissolve animation on their corpse
    this fix fixes the grabbers
  • Fixed crash when copy-pasting boscos loadout
  • SMG now correctly tagged as Primary weapon in the weapon id
  • Typo fixes

