Patch Notes - S04.03

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//27142043/7bcfea899156cdf1f968401ee69e524665862a88.jpg[/img]
Hello Miners,
Fixed several beer bugs and the barrel hoop game will now correctly murder you if you fall into it with jetboots - very important stuff…We also fixed the broken dreadnought armour, so no more easy Elimination missions!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
--- PATCH NOTES ---
- Fixed an issue that would make the lobber walk up to the player and boop them without trying to shoot at them
- Attempt at fixing Randoweisser beer has problem with certain Overclocks
- Fixed Players can pick up two beers at once from the bar
- Fixed that you could Lose your beer when equipping Jetty Boots in Space Rig
- The barrel hoop will now kill you when jet booting up through it
- Fixed Glyphid Dreadnought (standard Dreadnought) armor broken
- Fixed Retrievable crossbow bolts don't emit ANY light as client
- Fixed Glyphid animation that raises forelegs overhead creates errant dirt particles mid-air
- Fixed bubbles in small bio tank
- Fixed Macteras missing dissolve animation on their corpse
this fix fixes the grabbers
- Fixed crash when copy-pasting boscos loadout
- SMG now correctly tagged as Primary weapon in the weapon id
- Typo fixes
Changed depots in drg_legacy branch