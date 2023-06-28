Patch Notes - S04.03

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners,

Fixed several beer bugs and the barrel hoop game will now correctly murder you if you fall into it with jetboots - very important stuff…We also fixed the broken dreadnought armour, so no more easy Elimination missions!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES ---