我的幻想乡 update for 28 June 2023

Ver1.0.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added highlighting to the search results in the tech tree.
  2. Added more adventurers for the three continents (Asia, Europe, Americas). When you reach different continents, different adventurers will come to your city. Each continent has 3-5 purple adventurers and over 10 adventurers of other colors. If your airship is not bringing in new adventurers, try to change a continent.
  3. It is now possible to disable the beginner's guide in the settings. After disabling it and starting the game again, you will receive all the initial rewards.
  4. Fixed broken links in the mystery tech tree.
  5. Fixed the majority of bugs causing crashes when loading old files.
  6. Added an extra 50 talent points at the beginning of the game.
  7. Added plenty of purple adventurers at the start.
  8. Fixed a bug in the Fairy Forest where adventurer quests couldn't be submitted.
  9. Modified the descriptions of certain buildings.
  10. Fixed a bug that could cause crashes when saving the game.
  11. Added a rarity distinction to the adventurers in the adventurer list, and the color of the adventurer's avatar will be different.
  12. Now, if an adventurer accidentally falls from the floating island, they will die and will be reborn in the resurrection pavilion.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Email address: starchess08@gmail.com

