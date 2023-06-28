 Skip to content

Path To Gaea update for 28 June 2023

Update Notes for 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11578041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Undo System implementation. It's now possible go back several moves by pressing the letter 'q' or 'rmb' (Once to activate and again to step back). It's also automatically triggered when the player dies.
  • Default animation speed is now set to "fast";
  • Fixed issue with the hidden blue crystal’s particles;

