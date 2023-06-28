- Undo System implementation. It's now possible go back several moves by pressing the letter 'q' or 'rmb' (Once to activate and again to step back). It's also automatically triggered when the player dies.
- Default animation speed is now set to "fast";
- Fixed issue with the hidden blue crystal’s particles;
Path To Gaea update for 28 June 2023
Update Notes for 1.0.5
