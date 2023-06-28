 Skip to content

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 28 June 2023

Patch 1.031

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick Patch

Fixed crash to desktop when hitting "Esc" or clicking game settings cog

If ball carrier has a clear path to the end zone the camera will now pan behind them

