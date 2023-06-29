为了给各位雀士带来更好的游戏体验，雀皇麻将团队决定将于2023年6月29日进行不停服更新。
本次更新内容如下：
1.粗点心屋又进新货了！服饰【半场小憩—宫本夏树】将上架开售！在这炎炎夏日中，快速解决工作，然后在开着空调的办公室里舒服小憩吧~
2.趁着上架商品的空隙，所有已知bug也被修复了！
