雀皇麻雀 update for 29 June 2023

6月29日更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 11577812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

为了给各位雀士带来更好的游戏体验，雀皇麻将团队决定将于2023年6月29日进行不停服更新。

本次更新内容如下：
1.粗点心屋又进新货了！服饰【半场小憩—宫本夏树】将上架开售！在这炎炎夏日中，快速解决工作，然后在开着空调的办公室里舒服小憩吧~
2.趁着上架商品的空隙，所有已知bug也被修复了！

