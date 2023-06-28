 Skip to content

Maestro VR update for 28 June 2023

Patch 1.2.5

Patch 1.2.5 · Build 11577714

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded and enhanced all animations.
  • Updated 3D models of orchestra characters.
  • Now the 'Easy' game mode is renamed to 'Rehearsal'.
  • In the 'Rehearsal' mode:
  • The metronome can be heard.
  • There is no audience.
  • Musicians dress in casual attire.
  • There are no critiques.
  • Players gain/lose the same amount of experience as in the previous 'Easy' mode.

  • Creative Mode:
    Now the animations for string instrument characters move the bow and fingers according to the note information provided by the MIDI file. This aims to achieve greater fidelity in the real positions and movements of the hands for each note.

  • Casual Mode:
    Improved hand movement detection.

