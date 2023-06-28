UPDATE v0.3.6.28

Notes

Your arcade room lighting may appear wonky after this update. But don't worry! All you need to do is readjust it.

New Features

Added code to prevent updates from overwriting existing PinBuilder user files in AppData. If any game files already exist in Savegames, TableImages, UserImages, UserSounds or Documentation they will not be overwritten when Steam updates the game. Game-referenced files are found in AppData. Shipped/default files are located in the game install folders. If you would like to replace any of your existing files with the ones from the latest update, simply remove them from your AppData folder(s) prior to doing the install. If already installed, copy the requisite files from the install/content folder to the appropriate AppData one.

Added new "Show/Hide" option to main menu to allow hiding of table tiles from displaying as well as a "view hidden" option so they can be unhidden. A full deletion option will be created soon.

Added non-adjustable illumination to apron credit light and instruction cards

Added user-set "WHEN LIT" value to top of thumpers which changes according to what is set in its attached logic controller.

Added ball reset option in Play Mode for when the ball gets stuck. Pressing R will send it back to the shooter lane.

Added blank widebody image (can be found in /content/UserImages or AppData folders)

Connected kicker solenoid component to logic so it will kick only when lit (similar to SHIELD in Firepower)

General Gameplay Improvements

Rebuilt file installer. It will now only copy standard game files if they do not exist.

Redesigned Play Mode lighting to improve visual quality and performance

Fixed blank playfield texture roughness and normal

Finished "WHEN LIT" logic code for scoring unlit/lit values

Set singular concurrency for user audio files auditioned from Cabinet Panel

Bug Fixes

Fixed top rail color not working

Fixed misc issue with rails

Resolved Last Color ("C") not working properly on slingshots

Misc other fixes

Other