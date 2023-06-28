Histogram Update

Histograms
For players not in the very top of the leaderboards, these graphs give you a better sense of how your score compares to everyone else. It's also interesting to see how times are distributed differently on some stages, like the late peak on Execution from players that never discovered how to speed things up.
To see them, press tab or click the leaderboard mode button.
At the moment we're generating them only for official campaigns, but later on we'll add support for Workshop campaigns too. The graphs are updated once a day, but you can immediately see how your score compares with a vertical line.
Workshop Showcase
Check out these recent Workshop campaigns and stages built by players in the Chippy Discord.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979329688
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979859859
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2994305083
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979132329
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2976426079
Small Fixes
- Fixed timer display freezing when hijacking
- Steam Deck tweaks
- Ballpit money fix
- Player death speech fix
- UI anti-aliasing fix
- Fixed unbinding controls for one device causing all devices to lose binding
- Support for .ogg music in workshop stages
Changed files in this update