 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chippy update for 28 June 2023

Histogram Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11577593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Histograms

For players not in the very top of the leaderboards, these graphs give you a better sense of how your score compares to everyone else. It's also interesting to see how times are distributed differently on some stages, like the late peak on Execution from players that never discovered how to speed things up.


To see them, press tab or click the leaderboard mode button.

At the moment we're generating them only for official campaigns, but later on we'll add support for Workshop campaigns too. The graphs are updated once a day, but you can immediately see how your score compares with a vertical line.

Workshop Showcase

Check out these recent Workshop campaigns and stages built by players in the Chippy Discord.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979329688
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979859859
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2994305083
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979132329
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2976426079

Small Fixes
  • Fixed timer display freezing when hijacking
  • Steam Deck tweaks
  • Ballpit money fix
  • Player death speech fix
  • UI anti-aliasing fix
  • Fixed unbinding controls for one device causing all devices to lose binding
  • Support for .ogg music in workshop stages

Changed files in this update

Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
  • Loading history…
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
  • Loading history…
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link