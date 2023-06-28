Histogram Update

Histograms

For players not in the very top of the leaderboards, these graphs give you a better sense of how your score compares to everyone else. It's also interesting to see how times are distributed differently on some stages, like the late peak on Execution from players that never discovered how to speed things up.



To see them, press tab or click the leaderboard mode button.

At the moment we're generating them only for official campaigns, but later on we'll add support for Workshop campaigns too. The graphs are updated once a day, but you can immediately see how your score compares with a vertical line.

Workshop Showcase

Check out these recent Workshop campaigns and stages built by players in the Chippy Discord.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979329688

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979859859

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2994305083

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2979132329

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2976426079

Small Fixes