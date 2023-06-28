Live Q&A w/ The Bearded Ladies & 505 Games

Hey everyone.
On July 5th, both myself and Niklas Odén (Senior Brand & Marketing Manager, The Bearded Ladies) will be answering your questions on Live in the Steam Discussions.
2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 6am PDT - July 5th
Mark those calendars
It's been a few weeks since the launch of Miasma Chronicles and we know ALOT of you have question or theories that you'd like to put to the team - SO NOW is your chance.
Be creative - think outside of the box.
This is an exciting opportunity to get your questions answered by those in the know - Does Elvis actually break through the wall? Why is Diggs a Robot? Is that head REALLY in a jar?! Think of this like a spoiler cast.
To put your questions to the team, do one of the following.
-
Drop your question on this form - 505.games/MiasmaChroniclesCommunityQA
-
Alternatively, let us know your question in the comments below or in the Miasma Chronicles - Community Q&A discussion thread pinned in the Community Hub.
-
We will also be hosting an additional Q&A simultaneously over on Reddit - r/MiasmaChronicles
Then join myself and Niklas on July 5th as we get through as many questions as we can :)
See you there.
- James, 505 Games & The Bearded Ladies team.
Changed depots in test branch