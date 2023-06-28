Live Q&A w/ The Bearded Ladies & 505 Games

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone.

On July 5th, both myself and Niklas Odén (Senior Brand & Marketing Manager, The Bearded Ladies) will be answering your questions on Live in the Steam Discussions.

2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 6am PDT - July 5th

Mark those calendars

It's been a few weeks since the launch of Miasma Chronicles and we know ALOT of you have question or theories that you'd like to put to the team - SO NOW is your chance.

Be creative - think outside of the box.

This is an exciting opportunity to get your questions answered by those in the know - Does Elvis actually break through the wall? Why is Diggs a Robot? Is that head REALLY in a jar?! Think of this like a spoiler cast.

To put your questions to the team, do one of the following.

Drop your question on this form - 505.games/MiasmaChroniclesCommunityQA

Alternatively, let us know your question in the comments below or in the Miasma Chronicles - Community Q&A discussion thread pinned in the Community Hub.

We will also be hosting an additional Q&A simultaneously over on Reddit - r/MiasmaChronicles

Then join myself and Niklas on July 5th as we get through as many questions as we can :)

See you there.