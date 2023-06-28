Sixth Update of DEFENDUN ~!

Share · View all patches · Build 11577457 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 10:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.28 update version fixes

[Add Awakening Type Unit]

-Were wolf

-Fenrir

-JIN remake

-Metal Kim remake

-Optimize Unit Information Window

-Add Classification Function Based on Character Type to Unit Information Window

-Add Monster guide book

-"All transformable units" will no longer be affected by friendly buff skills.

-Ancient mage

After a regular attack, an additional attack effect is triggered

-Hero

After a regular attack, an additional attack effect is triggered

[Skill] Duration 5s → 6s

-Bizhu

[Skill] Cooldown Reduction Effect 50% → 30%

-Pujuju

[Skill] Attack Speed Increase Effect 50% → 30%

-Dragon Knight

Attack Speed 2s → 1.4s

-Chesha

Nomal attack Slowing Rate effect 90% → 50%

Nomal attack Duration 10s → 8s

Recipe change : Magic Spirit Lv.2 + Angel → Magic Spirit Lv.2 + Guardian

-Metal Kim

Recipe change : Physical Spirit Lv.2 + Mage Master → Physical Spirit Lv.3 + Summoner

-Kekas

Recipe change : Special Spirit Lv.2 + Dragon Knight → Special Spirit Lv.2 + Magic Swordsman

-Luaz

Recipe change : Special Spirit Lv.3 + White Wizard → Special Spirit Lv.3 +

-Mage Master

Recipe change : White Wizard + White Wizard → Angel + Archmage

-White Wizard

Delete

-Headshot

Fix for Instant Kill Probability Bug

Hello, I'm Perry, working on developing "Defendence Graphics." We are taking into consideration the reviews and feedback posted on Steam forums, reviews, and other websites as we continue with the development process. We are actively striving to address issues such as the absence of combination methods for the White Mage, the instant kill probability bug with headshots, inconvenience in confirming combination methods, and imbalanced game balance.

We are committed to continuously improving the game, transforming it into an enjoyable and polished experience. Our dedication extends from the Early Access version to the full release, as we diligently work on its development.



Always thank you for the good reviews and feedback.