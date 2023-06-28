1.1 MAJOR UPDATE

Hello, this is NINEHECTARE.

We have resolved the majority of the reported issues over the past two weeks and have completely revamped the existing content!

Here are the patch notes for this week:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43654010/416b2029238fbe221d98023349e7742a8abf2042.jpg[/img]

Revamps:

Remade all maps and dungeons.

Remade all weapons.

Adjusted monster balance.

Added 7 new weapon items.

Added 16 new accessories.

Grant permanent buffs to players when installing furniture or houses.

Completely redesigned the UI.

Overhauled the life content for Mei, Apis, and Irony.

Changed existing data logic.

Known Issues:

Some UI text overlapping.

In fact, there have been so many changes that it feels like there's less to write about! The next patch, version 1.2, is planned to include the following changes:

1.2 Patch Notes:

Added Japanese language support.

Added new character cutscenes for Stein and Nicole.

Added Bunny Girl costume.

Improved graphics for some monsters, including Grey Fear.

The 1.2 patch will be coming soon, and based on the feedback received from the 1.1 patch, we will upload it within this week along with balance adjustments.

Thank you so much!