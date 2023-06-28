update
1.修复替换L级技能失效问题。
2.修复召唤人物任务可以无限刷卡的bug。
3.修改荆棘盾为真实伤害，并附带流血效果。
4.修复建筑重复产出bug。
5.调整副本出怪速度，节约通关时间。
bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。
