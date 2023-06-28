Separating zombie howling volume, clearer loco health and fuel, and fixing bugs

Thank you to everyone sending feedback and bug reports.
- I moved the speedo, health, and diesel bars to the top right of the screen and made them bigger. You can now see them more easily (especially with the boss swarm) and you can see your health and fuel stats when the upgrade menu is open (in case you're thinking of buying health or fuel from there).
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43786068/2840c8f9a5684398ca4434a1decd8643096e109a.png[/img]
- I've separated the zombie howling sound from other FX sound. You can now turn off the zombie howling sounds if you find them annoying and still keep the other FX sounds playing.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43786068/a3a3edd8c988f0f8b578d8bd32728112e1b6b04d.png[/img]
- I think I've fixed the Steam overlay and unpausing exploit.
- Fixed diesel amount being able to go into negative numbers.
- When in the Main Menu screen you can now press the Escape key to quickly close any menu.
- I've changed the colour of all boss health sliders so they look different from the players health slider.
- A word of thanks to BlueBerry who has kindly volunteered to translate Choo Choo Survivor to Russian. Thank you! In a future update there should be Russian translation in game. The Steam store page has Russian translation now.
Changed files in this update