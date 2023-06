Hello all!

Short update to fix two issues.

First of the Arcane Charging I trait has a proper description now.

But more importantly, the Potion of Oblivion had a bug that when banishing a sub group of traits, it did in fact not banish anything at all. This was fixed and if you banish now a trait from one group, eg. "Arcane Splinter I (Charging)", it should ban all (Charging) traits.

Thanks for the reports.

Cheers