Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.56.35

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to the stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to the Alpha version as described below.

Feature Adjustments:

Adjusted the content and frequency of merchant events. The merchant will visit to your town and purchase supplies.

Improved the logic of the Fishing Dock output. The output has increased.

Reduced the deduction of Health value caused by Fracture.

Adjusted the initial supplies for Normal and other above-normal difficulties when starting a new game.

Adjusted the initial population for Normal Difficulty.

Improved the frequency of events when starting a new game.

Improved the speed of acquiring Tech EXP for Normal Difficulty.

Improved the time interval for disasters.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the problem that the achievement Treasure Resources cannot be unlocked.

Fixed the problem that the achievement Luxury Clothes cannot be unlocked.

Fixed the problem that Fishing Point wouldn't regenerate after saving or loading the game.

Fixed the problem that the event prompt couldn't be clicked after changing languages.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40533358/c0f9794f7ff5d04a0dd9d90e6e83727ac20bad6b.png[/img]

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community