Jun. 29 Server Patch

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Jun. 29 (Thu) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

Jun. 29 (Thu) Server Patch

1. Server Patch Schedule: Jun. 29 (Thu) 2023, 10:00 (UTC+9)

The server patch will proceed without maintenance.

The game will therefore be available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

Game Service Stabilization

3. To Note

Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.

Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, and Chaos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.