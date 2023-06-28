 Skip to content

Undecember update for 28 June 2023

Jun. 29 Server Patch

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Jun. 29 (Thu) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

Jun. 29 (Thu) Server Patch

1. Server Patch Schedule: Jun. 29 (Thu) 2023, 10:00 (UTC+9)

  • The server patch will proceed without maintenance.
  • The game will therefore be available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

  • Game Service Stabilization

3. To Note

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.

