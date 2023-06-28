28.06.2023 game update

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//10936705/8c8c9b8707ca79d2af2b6a86f1f65daa8175acfa.png[/img]
Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:
⬜️ A complete update of the castle mechanics has been carried out.
⬜️ The "Bright Flame" event has begun.
⬜️ The 31st season of the PvP Arena has begun. Season 30 winners have been given rewards.
⬜️ The 17th season of the Furious Arena has begun. Season 16 winners received the following awards:
⬜️ Slightly increased the PvP radius of Obelisks of Might.
⬜️ A link to the official Discord channel has appeared on the chat window.
⬜️ Collectable collectible cards are automatically placed in collections.
⬜️ Fixed the physics of the "Wolf" mount (now it goes into narrow corridors).
⬜️ Redesigned tutorial and quick hint system.
⬜️ Work is underway to optimize network traffic in order to get rid of lags during sieges.
We wish you a pleasant game!
Changed files in this update