28.06.2023 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

⬜️ A complete update of the castle mechanics has been carried out.

⬜️ The "Bright Flame" event has begun.

⬜️ The 31st season of the PvP Arena has begun. Season 30 winners have been given rewards.

⬜️ The 17th season of the Furious Arena has begun. Season 16 winners received the following awards:

⬜️ Slightly increased the PvP radius of Obelisks of Might.

⬜️ A link to the official Discord channel has appeared on the chat window.

⬜️ Collectable collectible cards are automatically placed in collections.

⬜️ Fixed the physics of the "Wolf" mount (now it goes into narrow corridors).

⬜️ Redesigned tutorial and quick hint system.

⬜️ Work is underway to optimize network traffic in order to get rid of lags during sieges.

We wish you a pleasant game!