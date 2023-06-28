6.28updated

Fixed bug that prevented achievement!
There is currently a problem with the map interface. Saving it in the map interface and reading it later may result in the game not running smoothly!
The program is working hard to repair, and we hope all players who encounter problems will be patient and wait.
Thank you very much for your support!
Our team encountered many small problems when releasing the game for the first time, but we will definitely solve them seriously!
Thanks！
Changed files in this update