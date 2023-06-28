 Skip to content

Ghost Exorcism INC update for 28 June 2023

[Public] Entity Update Pt.1 - 06/28/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Exorcists !

The first part of our update to enhance the flavor/uniqueness of Entities was been highly appreciated, and we express our gratitude for that. We are now releasing this update on the main branch. This update includes some uniqueness updates for the Poltergeist, Memory, and Revenant.

Below, you will find the patchnotes detailing what was included in the 06/22/2023 update.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40514161/1d21155c61d06c0b5c38d73b54575661335787b2.png[/img]

  • We've started deploying entity flavor updates! In this first stage, we're launching flavor updates for the Memory, Revenant, and Poltergeist. Exorcists will see visual effects when near the Memory and Revenant. Specifically, the Memory will generate a faded, photograph-like visual along with an audio effect that mimics a record player. The Revenant's effect will reflect its ability to drain life force. The Poltergeist will receive enhanced levitation capabilities, allowing for more thrilling "floating object" events.
  • New map! Denmark - Harrowgate Road - The former resident, once respected with a large family, underwent a bitter transformation after their spouse's death. Alienating neighbors, children, and siblings, their lingering anger, even in death, now disrupts the neighborhood, endangering both the community and those clearing the property.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40514161/62e23be8838ad027c064ddb0cef27402fac16734.png[/img]

  • We have made corrections to the way several decoration-objects are held (dragged). Many objects should no longer be held way up above the exorcists head when they are being dragged or moved.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40514161/b09c728b64a84dba71d2f183e91a45ae731d47a1.png[/img]

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.

  • The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team

