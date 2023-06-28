Summer update

Summer has come to One-armed cook! And so has two new summer themed maps!

If you feel the need to get away from it all on a summer vacation, the new sandwich shop on a tropical beach is perfect for you. A place where you can put your feet up and relax to the sound of the waves crashing on the beach, but don’t relax for too long, because customers are waiting for their food!

Is the beach too hot for you? cool down while serving ice cream for customers needing to cool down in the summer heat. In a cozy ice cream shop located in a beautiful pedestrian street.