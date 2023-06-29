 Skip to content

Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 29 June 2023

Kingdom Under Fire Update 29th June 2023

Kingdom Under Fire v1.336

System

  • Added French, Spanish voice language.
  • Fixed an issue where initial menu text would break depending on OS local language settings.
  • Improved map download speed.

Human Alliance

  • (Gold) Adjusted the defense of the Knight Templar to 2-3-5-7. Holy Aura defense bonus reduced by 2.
  • (Gold) Modified to apply auto-cooling when Dwarven Cannon is not firing (1 shot/4 seconds)
  • (Casual) Modified Energy Burst so it no longer chases the bats all the way to the end.
  • (Casual) Divine Light reveals enemies’ Dome of Negation within the area.

Dark Legion

  • When the leader bat turns back into a vampire, another member automatically becomes the leader.
  • Fixed the bug where Bone Dragon's initial MP increased to 125.
  • (Gold) Modified so Richter also gains half of the experience the summon bats obtain.
  • (Gold) Modified so Ogres have 25% resistance to energy attacks
  • (Casual) Bone Dragon no longer has a turning limit.
  • (Casual) Fixed the pentagram to not be blocked by the Dome of Negation.

Common

  • Fixed a bug where spectators could not select invisible units.
  • Fixed the bug where the building being repaired was not destroyed and continued to give experience to the attacker even when its HP reached 0.

Locus Game Chain

  • Synchronization guide message not to be displayed when synchronization is complete.

