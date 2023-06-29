Kingdom Under Fire Update 29th June 2023

Kingdom Under Fire v1.336
System
- Added French, Spanish voice language.
- Fixed an issue where initial menu text would break depending on OS local language settings.
- Improved map download speed.
Human Alliance
- (Gold) Adjusted the defense of the Knight Templar to 2-3-5-7. Holy Aura defense bonus reduced by 2.
- (Gold) Modified to apply auto-cooling when Dwarven Cannon is not firing (1 shot/4 seconds)
- (Casual) Modified Energy Burst so it no longer chases the bats all the way to the end.
- (Casual) Divine Light reveals enemies’ Dome of Negation within the area.
Dark Legion
- When the leader bat turns back into a vampire, another member automatically becomes the leader.
- Fixed the bug where Bone Dragon's initial MP increased to 125.
- (Gold) Modified so Richter also gains half of the experience the summon bats obtain.
- (Gold) Modified so Ogres have 25% resistance to energy attacks
- (Casual) Bone Dragon no longer has a turning limit.
- (Casual) Fixed the pentagram to not be blocked by the Dome of Negation.
Common
- Fixed a bug where spectators could not select invisible units.
- Fixed the bug where the building being repaired was not destroyed and continued to give experience to the attacker even when its HP reached 0.
Locus Game Chain
- Synchronization guide message not to be displayed when synchronization is complete.
Changed files in this update