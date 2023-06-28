 Skip to content

Temtem: Showdown update for 28 June 2023

Temtem: Showdown's first patch!

Build 11576763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • We've fixed a soft-lock during the Tutorial if it had been previously completed on that same gaming session.
  • Fixed getting stuck in the tutorial if we try to progress through it way too fast.
  • Fixed having your tutorial squad erased if we suffer a disconnect during the pick and ban section of it, and then continue into section 8.
  • Fixed a wrong element in a step of the tutorial, where you'd get an arrow to continue when you should be selecting something instead.
  • Fixed a situation where, if a player had both Temtem: Showdown and the base game and ran out of a time in the choosing Squad screen, we could end up playing with a Squad from the Temtem base game.
  • Fixed that changes to resolution and aspect ratio were not being applied if playing in full screen.

Remember you can report any bug you encounter over at our [Discord server's bug section](crema.gg/bugs), and the team will take a look asap!

Changed files in this update

