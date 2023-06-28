Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of June 28th And New Server Notice of June 29th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commander:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 17:00, June 28th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss

Thank you for your support to Book of Yog. In order to bring you a better gaming experience, we will open two new servers: Asia_18 15:00 on June 29th (UTC+8). The new server will have exclusive benefits, please pay attention to the official Discord Channel for details of the benefits.

Discord: https://discord.gg/CWqhwjVbSk

【New SP Mystic Blackguard】Coltish Artillerist - Meine（Available on SP Limited Time Summon Pool）

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36093907/5cdd05d376b8ed261dba054c38763a69b98c5e53.png[/img]

【New SP Support Blackgaurd】Salvia Fairy - Cacau（Available on Regular Diamond Summon Pool）

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36093907/b2654870498a1f7921c73f7f76f51c428ad0ec60.png[/img]

New SP Blackguard

We are going to launch New SP Blackguard, which has the following features

Awakening level will automatically increase with hero level (up to Eternal) Unique 【blood level】 talent system (initial level 0, automatically converted to blood level upgrade item when you get repeated Blackguards, you can upgrade blood level after using this item; Initial blood level 0, upper limit 6)

3, when the blood level reaches level 1, you can open all rune disks

Any SS Blackguard can be used as front upgrade material

5,After SP Black Guard reaches the highest level of blood level or meets the promotion conditions, it will be directly converted to 【Blacktide Medal】, The amount of【Blacktide Medal】converted varies according to the card pool where SP is locatedSP

Ways to Obtain and Related Adjustments

Through 【SP limited-time summoning pool】, which will consume a new item 【Sanguine Stone】 to summon, and the duration of a pool will be 21 days. The same activity will not open twice within 60 days 【Sanguine Stone】 can be obtained mainly from the following ways: weekly task, month card, Yongdong land, new play treasure method - forget the mystery the regular Diamond Summon pool will also add a new SP Blackguard, which will not appear in the 【SP limited-time summoning pool】 Great Wall Watch Store will add redeemable SP Blackguard(The one in the Diamond Summon pool) and will have permanent purchase limit

New PVE Mode-【Oblivion Land】

Introduction

The commander can reach "Oblivion Land" via the mermaid statue. Oblivion Land is known to be extremely dangerous but full of ancient treasures.

In Oblivion Land, the monsters you encounter and the route you travel might be different.

Rule

Clear All levels of "Mist Expanse" to unlock "Oblivion Land".

In "Oblivion Land", the commander is unable to fight in person due to the effects of unknown energy fluctuations, and needs to assign 3 teams of Blackguards for the challenge.

During the battle, all Blackguards cannot be revived.

In a single challenge, team has a protection time.

Each team can only fight for 90 seconds normally after protection time.

After 90 seconds, if the team is still fighting in a level, all blackguards in the team will keep losing HP until death, or killing all monsters.

If all Blackguards in the team dead, or team time reaches 0 in the previous level, switching to next team.

If no more team for switching, the challenge ends.

There are 1 free challenges per day, when the free challenges runs out, commander can use AP to challenge.

Commander can challenge multiple times simultaneously using Continuous Challenge.

Lots of new Equipment will be available on the drop list of this mode. And there will be a dedicated achievement system, commanders could obtain new summon currency: 【Sanguine Stone】 by completing Achievements

Following Equipment can be looted from New PVE mode

Fortuna’s Primary Memory

Fortuna’s Endless Ship

Iron Earrings

Earrings of Sacrificer

Green Recovery

Earrings of Phoenix

Wild Sacrificer

Shining

Belt of Silence

Immortal Lightning

Equalizing Force

Belt of Electrify

Belt of Exocist

Thunder Stomper

Thunder Roar

Orb Master

Helmet of Scurry

Incendiary Cap

Adversity Cap

Lightning Linker

Helmet of Silence

Thunder Punisher

Blood Stopper

Hot Jetfire

Jetfire Shelter

Orb Catcher

Emblem of Charge

Emblem of Sacrifice

Jetfire Emblem

Lightning Emblem

Shield Emblem

Lightning Trigger Mail

Robe of Cursed Thunder

Armor of Cursed Orbs

Armor of Death

Spirit of Cold Spell

Crystalized Icedrop

*Due to Article length constraints, the detailed equipment intro will not be given here, for the actual equipment effect please refer to in game index

New Event-【Sanguine Rites】

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking rewar(The Heart of Summon leaderboard will be replaced)

Expected Event Time

After Update to July 5th 12：00(UTC+8)

【The Sakura Season】

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have chance to drop event coin「Sakura Emblem」. 「Sakura Emblem」can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

After Update to July 5th 12：00(UTC+8)

Cross June Event-【Nora's Workshop】

Event Rule

Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Accumulate more score to obtain massive rewards provided by Nora

Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points

Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 6 rounds

Expected Event Duration

July 1st 8：00 - July 26th 12：00(UTC+8)

New【Early Summer's Date】8 Days Login Event, participate to get up to 900 【Sanguine Stones】

Limited time free Frontline Reset will be back in game, available until next version update

New Equipment Slot

Added [Earring] Slot

Added [card] Slot

New Equipment

【Empire's Chosen Blade Favoribility Exclusive Weapon】Emperor's Sword

+12-20% All DMG Dealt by Galahad. When successfully dispel a debuff from allies, restore 5% Max HP for all allies. (Cooldown Time: 3 seconds)

【Kingdom Huntress Favoribility Exclusive Weapon】Malevolent Crossbow

+12-20% All DMG Dealt by Nia. Increase Nia's [Poisoned] damage by 15%

【Salvia Fairy Favoribility Exclusive Weapon】Meteor Staff

Increase range of [Spunky Star] by 20%. Increase All DMG Dealt by Cocoa by 6-10%.

【Coltish Artillerist Favoribility Exclusive Weapon】Dark Draco Cannon

All DMG Dealt by Meine increased by 6-10%. Increase range of [Thunderthorn Strike] by 10%.

【Salvia Fairy Exclusive Heirloom】Wings of Passion(available on Great Wall Watch)

When Cacau equips, All DMG Dealt increased by 5%+0.05% Per level.

Lv 25 Effect: +25% Transform duration of [Shooting Star] if Shield Value is above 0

【Coltish Artillerist Exclusive Heirloom】Disobedience of Fate (available on Great Wall Watch)

When Meine equips, All DMG Dealt increased by 5%+0.05% Per level.

Lv 25 Effect: When Shield Value is not 0 and using [Lightning Blaze], dispel a buff from all enemies nearby

【Everwinter Land】 Adjustment

【Everwinter Land】Season Duration Adjusted to 14 days. Two seasons on the same Month will have same ranking avatar related reward

When obtaining repeated avatar and frame, it will be automatically transferred to 【Blacktide Medal】

Black guard level related adjustment

After completing Chapter normal difficulty and Misty Mountains, the idle Echo and Essence drop rate will be improved

2, Yggdrasil upper level limit is no longer affected by Blackguard quality, the current version of the level ceiling will be adjusted to 1300 level

3, 【Cosmic Point】obtained per Yggdrasil upgrade adjusted to 1 point ,

4.Blackguard quality will provide additional 【cosmic points】, Mythic Quality 20 points, Eternal Quality 50 points(only max quality count for same Blackguard)

5.Echo and Essence related Bundle on Shop will be adjusted after the update

After update, 【Cosmic Power】will be reset

New Favorablity Event

New【Empire's Chosen Blade】Favorablity Event

New【Kingdom Huntress】Favorablity Event

New【Salvia Fairy】Favorablity Event

New【Coltish Artillerist】Favorablity Event

New Monthly Card Profit

Regular Subscription

1、Immediately get 100 【Sanguine Stones】after purchase

2、10【Sanguine Stones】daily

Premium Subscription

1、Immediately get 200 【Sanguine Stones】after purchase

2、20【Sanguine Stones】daily

Lifetime Card

1、Immediately get 600 【Sanguine Stones】after purchase

2、10【Sanguine Stones】daily

3、After purchase, the daily 【Sanguine Stones】reward from Regular Subscription will be doubled

Level Adustment

Decreased the level Difficulty of Misty Mountain and Everwinter Land(Normal And Hard Difficulty)

Rune Related Adjustment

New Rune One-Click Uninstall Function

New Luck Attr Sub Rune

BUG Fixes and Other Optimization

Fixed the issue that blackguard may stop attacking after frozen

Fixed the issue that characters may stop moving after clearing stage on the 【Everwinter】 Blacktide Difficulty

Fixed the issue that if the rune on the formation preset was equipped on other blackguard, it will not automatically sync when using the preset

Fixed the issue that 【Avengers】skill effect will be trigered when summons and Mirage dead

Fixed the issue that the event may not correctly display when the first time clicking the activity button

Adjusted【Apostle of Justice】 Mirage extra damage taken rate from 250% to 150%

Fixed the issue that【Apostle of Justice】 Mirage will be counted on Front accumulation

Fixed other issues that might impact game experience

*For the actual update content please refer to latest announcement and actual game content