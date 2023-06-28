 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 28 June 2023

Tap Ninja v4.2.3 is live!

● Further Holiday events have been added
● Fixed a small bug with the Rope Hook

Just a very small update while I'm working on the next big update, apologies about the long wait time!

