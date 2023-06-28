 Skip to content

City Game Studio update for 28 June 2023

Patch v1.14.0-rc1 (unstable branch)

Patch v1.14.0-rc1 (unstable branch) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

Changelog

Feature
  • Game Engine: can assign studios while making one, and unassign too
User Interface
  • New game: Rework the interface, much cleanr very wow
  • New game: Use your Steam avatar as company logo
Misc
  • Takes less time to open City Game Studio, it loads less dependencies when starting
  • Update the copyirght to 2023

