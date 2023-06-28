Share · View all patches · Build 11576320 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

V.01.103

HERO UPDATES

FLÈCHE

Modified Flèche's dash skill

From complete Invisibility to Stealth. You will be able to have slight visual on the outline of Flèche instead of complete invisibility.

ANALOG

Modified the range and duration of Analog’s Super Move:

Super Move’s Range reduced from 1200 -> 800,

Skill effectiveness duration reduced 3s -> 1.2s

QUASAR

Modified the duration of Quasar’s Ultimate

Skill duration reduced from 18 s -> 15 s

Skill per hit damage reduced from 500 -> 100

UI OPTIMIZATIONS

Modified the text message for purchasing Tickets in the Season Board

GAMEPLAY UPDATES & BUG FIXES

Modified the AI behavior in practice mode so that the AI no longer performs jump attacks when jumping setting is disabled.

Fixed the bug that caused the social room to appear when it's empty.

Resolved the bug where the player's seasonal rank was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the bug that occasionally fail to matchmake when players are in the Social Halls.

Addressed the bug where Plasma and Elemont's skin were displayed incorrectly.

Corrected the inconsistency in text capitalization on the UI.

Fixed the bug where Seasonal missions appeared "blank".

Resolved the issue where the camera got stuck inside the Observer at the start of a battle.

Optimized the lighting in the arenas to improve visual experience.

Enhanced the matchmaking system to reduce the chances of matching errors.

Fixed the issue of duplicated UID for different players.

NEW ADDED FEATURES

New features, Hero View settings added - Player can now select if they want to automatically switch to Observer mode when opening the menu during a battle.