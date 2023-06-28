现在有关创意工坊的基本功能已经做好了，但对于制作一个mod并将其发布，还需要更多的测试与交流。
如果你对我们游戏的mod制作感兴趣并有意向参与进来，欢迎加入我们的降妖散记mod交流群：838731579
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42690210/f8b3a1ebd42517309d7d18842db92134d9b43670.png[/img]
Changed depots in test1 branch