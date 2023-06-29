Tutorial & Small Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11576184 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

I know this small update came out of nowhere but it's just some minor improvements to the game to make it more enjoyable!

Improvements to the initial game tutorial: The game now explains Almika's possess ability, points Jonathan to the Fort lever and saves tutorial state if you quit the game during the tutorial.

Fixed game being too dark on low graphics settings: It now uses the correct lighting setup even in low settings, it's a small cost to performance to ensure accurate brightness/color levels.

That's it really, a quick one :)

Cheers,

Lucas