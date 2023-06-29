 Skip to content

War Islands update for 29 June 2023

Tutorial & Small Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I know this small update came out of nowhere but it's just some minor improvements to the game to make it more enjoyable!

  • Improvements to the initial game tutorial: The game now explains Almika's possess ability, points Jonathan to the Fort lever and saves tutorial state if you quit the game during the tutorial.
  • Fixed game being too dark on low graphics settings: It now uses the correct lighting setup even in low settings, it's a small cost to performance to ensure accurate brightness/color levels.

That's it really, a quick one :)

Cheers,
Lucas

Changed files in this update

War Islands Content Depot 1268101
