Tutorial & Small Improvements

Hey everyone!
I know this small update came out of nowhere but it's just some minor improvements to the game to make it more enjoyable!
- Improvements to the initial game tutorial: The game now explains Almika's possess ability, points Jonathan to the Fort lever and saves tutorial state if you quit the game during the tutorial.
- Fixed game being too dark on low graphics settings: It now uses the correct lighting setup even in low settings, it's a small cost to performance to ensure accurate brightness/color levels.
That's it really, a quick one :)
Cheers,
Lucas
Changed files in this update