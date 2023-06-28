Patch Notes 0.4.3

IMPROVEMENTS:

Display of characters' movement range on combat grid when hovering.

Skill tooltips now display the skill's range.

Visual improvements to numerous tooltips.

Skills' delay is now visible on the character sheet.

The following combat maps have been updated:

1st battle of chapter 4

3rd battle of chapter 4

1st battle of chapter 5

3rd battle of chapter 5

4th battle of chapter 7

In addition, the third combat map of chapter 6 and the second of chapter 7 received a visual update

BUG FIXES AND OPTIMIZATION:

Optimization of the village and endgame screens.

Fixed the animation of the Claymort's Judgment skill.

Fixed a bug that caused the action range of a skill to disappear after clicking on an invalid tile.

Fixed a bug that allowed Elioch to summon Ether Sword on invalid tiles.

Fixed the synergy between Propulsion and Targeting Claymort's skills.

Fixed the display of empty skill slots in the Sanctuary.

Fixed a bug where the hit chance display would remain permanently at the end of a battle.

Fixed the display of the range and description of the Huntress Spear.

Fixed the camp interface not displaying when only one Vazzard was left in the group.

Fixed the bonuses of the following items: Knurled binoculars, Royal Wart, Velocity Belt, and Prisoner's chain.

Fixed shared effect description between Claymort's Enraged effect and Flayard's Mad effect

BALANCING:

Energy Transfer can no longer be used on self and has a cooldown of 4 turns.

Commemoration restores 2 SP when an ally dies. If that ally was a PC, it also grants 1 SP and 2 AP permanently.

Altruism can no longer be used on oneself.

Claymort now uses Wrath only once per battle. Wrath now grants Claymort 7 additional MP.

Vazzards can now reach level 21, which serves as the maximum attainable level in a game.

We would like to thank you all for your feedback, which has been invaluable in helping us address numerous issues in the game and bring new improvements to the Aetheris experience. We are currently preparing our upcoming patches, which will include several other fixes to issues you have reported, while continuing to actively work on the game's multiplayer mode.

If you wish, feel free to join the official game Discord, where you can interact with other players and team members to share your experience with Aetheris (don't let that stop you from additionally doing so through a Steam review!). We would be delighted to discuss with you!

The Wild Wits Team