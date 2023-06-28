DAVE THE DIVER v1.0 Official Release

Hey everyone! 🐳
It's the DAVE THE DIVER development team.
Eight months have flown by since we launched Early Access on October 27 last year. We've had a mix of excitement and nervousness throughout this journey.
Now, the moment we've all been eagerly awaiting is finally here.
Dave the Diver has officially left Early Access!
We owe a huge thanks to all of you in the community for your valuable feedback, whether positive, negative, or somewhere in between. It's because of your love for the game that Dave the Diver has evolved into something even better!
In this shiny 1.0 release, get ready to explore new areas, dive into the complete story, and encounter a whole bunch of new species and mini-games. We've carried over all the data from Early Access, so no worries there, and you'll have no limits on items and gold anymore.
But let's get one thing straight: v1.0 isn't the end, it's just the beginning! If you come across any issues or have suggestions for improvements, don't hesitate to share them with us on the Steam community or our official Discord. We're here to listen and make things right. And hey, we'll keep working hard to bring you even more enjoyable content!
Once again, a heartfelt thank you for your unwavering support. We genuinely hope that Dave the Diver continues to bring joy and fun to your life!
Sincerely,
The DAVE THE DIVER Development Team
[Patch Notes]
New Chapters Added
- Added the remaining chapters of the game. (Chapters 4-7)
- Completion of Dave’s story with the Sea People
New Areas
- Glacial Area and other areas added
New Fish
- Added a variety of new fish species to new and existing regions.
- Added Fishmon - mutated fish content
New Bosses
- New story and event bosses
Sea People Village Shops
- Restaurant, Workshop, Seed Shop and more available in the Sea People Village
New Farming Content
- New farm content, including field crops, poultry farms, and more.
New Mini-games
- New story mini-games
- Variety of new Photo Spots
- Mobile Game : GYAO!
New Weapons & Upgrades
- Ice Gun
- New Upgraded Weapons
- Dive Knife Upgrade
- Variety of new melee weapons
New Sushi Shop Events
- VIP Cooking Competitions
- Cocktails
- Variety of party events
New Functions
- Fish Tracker
- Beluga Taxi
- Salvage Drone has been added, allowing you to haul large fish and obtain 3-star fish.
- The existing weapon drops when acquiring a new one, instead of disappearing.
- Boat Reskin System
Balance changes
- Balance changes to Weapons/iDiver Items
- Balance changes to sushi restaurant operations, staff, food, and more
Other Changes
- Changed the button action for removing stakes from button mashing to a timed action.
- Bosses can drop ingredients for new dishes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various bugs from the Early Access version.
Additional languages
- French
- Portuguese
Supporter Pack (Additional purchase required):
Additional content for supporters is available for purchase.
- Boat Skins
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
Changed files in this update