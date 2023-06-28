DAVE THE DIVER v1.0 Official Release

Hey everyone! 🐳

It's the DAVE THE DIVER development team.

Eight months have flown by since we launched Early Access on October 27 last year. We've had a mix of excitement and nervousness throughout this journey.

Now, the moment we've all been eagerly awaiting is finally here.

Dave the Diver has officially left Early Access!

We owe a huge thanks to all of you in the community for your valuable feedback, whether positive, negative, or somewhere in between. It's because of your love for the game that Dave the Diver has evolved into something even better!

In this shiny 1.0 release, get ready to explore new areas, dive into the complete story, and encounter a whole bunch of new species and mini-games. We've carried over all the data from Early Access, so no worries there, and you'll have no limits on items and gold anymore.

But let's get one thing straight: v1.0 isn't the end, it's just the beginning! If you come across any issues or have suggestions for improvements, don't hesitate to share them with us on the Steam community or our official Discord. We're here to listen and make things right. And hey, we'll keep working hard to bring you even more enjoyable content!

Once again, a heartfelt thank you for your unwavering support. We genuinely hope that Dave the Diver continues to bring joy and fun to your life!

Sincerely,

The DAVE THE DIVER Development Team

[Patch Notes]

New Chapters Added

Added the remaining chapters of the game. (Chapters 4-7)

Completion of Dave’s story with the Sea People

New Areas

Glacial Area and other areas added

New Fish

Added a variety of new fish species to new and existing regions.

Added Fishmon - mutated fish content

New Bosses

New story and event bosses

Sea People Village Shops

Restaurant, Workshop, Seed Shop and more available in the Sea People Village

New Farming Content

New farm content, including field crops, poultry farms, and more.

New Mini-games

New story mini-games

Variety of new Photo Spots

Mobile Game : GYAO!

New Weapons & Upgrades

Ice Gun

New Upgraded Weapons

Dive Knife Upgrade

Variety of new melee weapons

New Sushi Shop Events

VIP Cooking Competitions

Cocktails

Variety of party events

New Functions

Fish Tracker

Beluga Taxi

Salvage Drone has been added, allowing you to haul large fish and obtain 3-star fish.

The existing weapon drops when acquiring a new one, instead of disappearing.

Boat Reskin System

Balance changes

Balance changes to Weapons/iDiver Items

Balance changes to sushi restaurant operations, staff, food, and more

Other Changes

Changed the button action for removing stakes from button mashing to a timed action.

Bosses can drop ingredients for new dishes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed various bugs from the Early Access version.

Additional languages

French

Portuguese

Supporter Pack (Additional purchase required):

Additional content for supporters is available for purchase.