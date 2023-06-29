Patch 1.1.02

**A massive thank you to everyone submitting bug reports in our Discord server!
We've made some more fixes and refined the Ground Smash a bit.**
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43950927/5fe25bfbaaf34845b2996bb4aadbfe15260c8d9d.png[/img]
Improvements
- Improved the reliability of Ground Smash from higher heights and added an additional hit test when the VFX are spawned
Bugs
- Fixed bug where the Tapeworm could spawn immortal
- Fixed bug where sounds would eventually stop in long play sessions
- Fixed Larva Hive sludge missing a proper death message
- Fixed issue where the Ground Smash VFX would play late
KILLBUG is also officially verified on Steam Deck!
Now you can enjoy all the bug-killing action wherever you want. Go outside and be one with the bugs. <3
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43950927/8a81a5eeed39a16981ddaeebf050bc1426d7eff9.jpg[/img]
Much Love,
Samurai Punk
Changed files in this update