KILLBUG update for 29 June 2023

Patch 1.1.02

**A massive thank you to everyone submitting bug reports in our Discord server!

We've made some more fixes and refined the Ground Smash a bit.**

Improvements

  • Improved the reliability of Ground Smash from higher heights and added an additional hit test when the VFX are spawned

Bugs

  • Fixed bug where the Tapeworm could spawn immortal
  • Fixed bug where sounds would eventually stop in long play sessions
  • Fixed Larva Hive sludge missing a proper death message
  • Fixed issue where the Ground Smash VFX would play late
KILLBUG is also officially verified on Steam Deck!

Now you can enjoy all the bug-killing action wherever you want. Go outside and be one with the bugs. <3

Much Love,
Samurai Punk

