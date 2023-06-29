Patch 1.1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 11576095 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 02:09:17 UTC by Wendy

**A massive thank you to everyone submitting bug reports in our Discord server!

We've made some more fixes and refined the Ground Smash a bit.**

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43950927/5fe25bfbaaf34845b2996bb4aadbfe15260c8d9d.png[/img]

Improvements

Improved the reliability of Ground Smash from higher heights and added an additional hit test when the VFX are spawned

Bugs

Fixed bug where the Tapeworm could spawn immortal

Fixed bug where sounds would eventually stop in long play sessions

Fixed Larva Hive sludge missing a proper death message

Fixed issue where the Ground Smash VFX would play late

KILLBUG is also officially verified on Steam Deck!

Now you can enjoy all the bug-killing action wherever you want. Go outside and be one with the bugs. <3

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43950927/8a81a5eeed39a16981ddaeebf050bc1426d7eff9.jpg[/img]

Much Love,

Samurai Punk