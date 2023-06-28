 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 28 June 2023

Bugfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11575753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug with steam event not triggering properly.
-Fixed a bug with UI when there is too many talents.
-Fixed a bug when player could spend God's Favors without unlocking new talent.
-Added "Forever young" talent to prevent getting old.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link