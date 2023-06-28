-Fixed a bug with steam event not triggering properly.
-Fixed a bug with UI when there is too many talents.
-Fixed a bug when player could spend God's Favors without unlocking new talent.
-Added "Forever young" talent to prevent getting old.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 28 June 2023
Bugfix patch
