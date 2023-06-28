 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

THE SEGMENT TWINS update for 28 June 2023

THE SEGMENT TWINS v1.0.1 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11575624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
As I announced, I will notify the patch contents.

This patch was focused to improve immersion.
Here are the main changes.

Reducing number of act(game round)

  • Green Ocean: 25 -> 18
  • Marble Temple: 25 -> 18
  • Snowy Desert: 25 -> 18
  • Spring City: 25 -> 18
  • Scrap Geometry: 22 -> 18

I added the bullet time effect on the last hit because of the creation of a strong impression.
However, I realized that the sequence (... start act -> battle -> bullet time -> end act -> go to the portal -> start next act ...) would repeat over and over again, causing boredom for the player.

So I re-set them to appear as Act Waves instead of an Act, I was able to keep the game moving a bit faster.

Removing Upgrade Acts after Boss Acts
This part also seemed to confuse people that the save was completed, so I removed it to speed things up.

Removing Mush Minigame
As trophies and other minigames provide enough Rupee or EXP, I removed this Minigame too.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43650542/c6b94343bbcdbe015f28b9e1e16ab54105d3773a.gif[/img]
Adding Mini-Bosses
After deleting the above Minigames, I added four new Mini-Bosses.

Modifying Boss Rush construct

Modifying the attack patterns of Fourth Boss

Adding Mush Roulette
A new gear that Mushes can have.

Adjusting balance

  • Decreasing the value of the Rupee
  • Adjusting the numbers to get more different rankings
  • Health and shield recovery from Boss defeats
  • Adjusting Stage Gimmick frequency
  • Adjusting start Rupee and Angles
  • Adjusting balance by start difficulty
  • Adjusting Player upgrade stats

I also felt that the easy difficulty game was breaking the immersion.
So I decided to increase the difficulty a bit.
Of course, I kept the speed of the original game.

Fix mute UI bug

Fix Tutorial

  • Mush Barrier
  • Mush Roulette
  • etc

If the above patch stabilized things a bit, I think the next patch will be to add the Chinese language, difficulty, corresponding controllers... and etc!

Thank you.
Have fun and enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2305491 Depot 2305491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link