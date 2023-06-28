THE SEGMENT TWINS v1.0.1 Update!

Hello!
As I announced, I will notify the patch contents.
This patch was focused to improve immersion.
Here are the main changes.
Reducing number of act(game round)
- Green Ocean: 25 -> 18
- Marble Temple: 25 -> 18
- Snowy Desert: 25 -> 18
- Spring City: 25 -> 18
- Scrap Geometry: 22 -> 18
I added the bullet time effect on the last hit because of the creation of a strong impression.
However, I realized that the sequence (... start act -> battle -> bullet time -> end act -> go to the portal -> start next act ...) would repeat over and over again, causing boredom for the player.
So I re-set them to appear as Act Waves instead of an Act, I was able to keep the game moving a bit faster.
Removing Upgrade Acts after Boss Acts
This part also seemed to confuse people that the save was completed, so I removed it to speed things up.
Removing Mush Minigame
As trophies and other minigames provide enough Rupee or EXP, I removed this Minigame too.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43650542/c6b94343bbcdbe015f28b9e1e16ab54105d3773a.gif[/img]
Adding Mini-Bosses
After deleting the above Minigames, I added four new Mini-Bosses.
Modifying Boss Rush construct
Modifying the attack patterns of Fourth Boss
Adding Mush Roulette
A new gear that Mushes can have.
Adjusting balance
- Decreasing the value of the Rupee
- Adjusting the numbers to get more different rankings
- Health and shield recovery from Boss defeats
- Adjusting Stage Gimmick frequency
- Adjusting start Rupee and Angles
- Adjusting balance by start difficulty
- Adjusting Player upgrade stats
I also felt that the easy difficulty game was breaking the immersion.
So I decided to increase the difficulty a bit.
Of course, I kept the speed of the original game.
Fix mute UI bug
Fix Tutorial
- Mush Barrier
- Mush Roulette
- etc
If the above patch stabilized things a bit, I think the next patch will be to add the Chinese language, difficulty, corresponding controllers... and etc!
Thank you.
Have fun and enjoy!
