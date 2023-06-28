THE SEGMENT TWINS v1.0.1 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11575624 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

As I announced, I will notify the patch contents.

This patch was focused to improve immersion.

Here are the main changes.

Reducing number of act(game round)

Green Ocean: 25 -> 18

Marble Temple: 25 -> 18

Snowy Desert: 25 -> 18

Spring City: 25 -> 18

Scrap Geometry: 22 -> 18

I added the bullet time effect on the last hit because of the creation of a strong impression.

However, I realized that the sequence (... start act -> battle -> bullet time -> end act -> go to the portal -> start next act ...) would repeat over and over again, causing boredom for the player.

So I re-set them to appear as Act Waves instead of an Act, I was able to keep the game moving a bit faster.

Removing Upgrade Acts after Boss Acts

This part also seemed to confuse people that the save was completed, so I removed it to speed things up.

Removing Mush Minigame

As trophies and other minigames provide enough Rupee or EXP, I removed this Minigame too.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43650542/c6b94343bbcdbe015f28b9e1e16ab54105d3773a.gif[/img]

Adding Mini-Bosses

After deleting the above Minigames, I added four new Mini-Bosses.

Modifying Boss Rush construct

Modifying the attack patterns of Fourth Boss

Adding Mush Roulette

A new gear that Mushes can have.

Adjusting balance

Decreasing the value of the Rupee

Adjusting the numbers to get more different rankings

Health and shield recovery from Boss defeats

Adjusting Stage Gimmick frequency

Adjusting start Rupee and Angles

Adjusting balance by start difficulty

Adjusting Player upgrade stats

I also felt that the easy difficulty game was breaking the immersion.

So I decided to increase the difficulty a bit.

Of course, I kept the speed of the original game.

Fix mute UI bug

Fix Tutorial

Mush Barrier

Mush Roulette

etc

If the above patch stabilized things a bit, I think the next patch will be to add the Chinese language, difficulty, corresponding controllers... and etc!

Thank you.

Have fun and enjoy!