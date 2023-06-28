 Skip to content

The Anacrusis update for 28 June 2023

Update 36

Build 11575404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several bugs that will affect players who had problems loading into games or rejoining games.
  • Fixed a crash when transitioning levels in campaign mode.
  • Fixed a bug when reconnecting to a game that puts players in a limbo state when they are forced to spectate an infected.
  • Made some minor improvements to the improved German localization.

