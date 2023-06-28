Development Update #12 - Costume, Kiosk and Food

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/d195754aa4e696d3b36df1e3abb34032a971ec7e.png[/img]

Costume, Kiosk and Food

Ver. 2.1.3.13

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

*The default setting for Times per day has been changed to 3 hours.

If you prefer to play the game for 2 hours as before, please use the game difficulty change.

*The game has been updated and the official server is reset.

[Game Systems]

Equipment

New costume added.

Costumes can be acquired by killing certain zombies or purchasing them from a Kiosk.

Bulletproof Helmet, Military Uniform, Military Boots

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/cfdac48c95b53a3c5849cafaca3e4c93aca32408.png[/img]

Police Hat, Police Uniform

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/515aef75f2c2cc79f4abfbf377de849eea243518.png[/img]

Academic Cap, Graduation Gown, Sneakers, Backpack

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/2e4337fc956a94cf4913baeaff9d604dd9f9b219.png[/img]

Protective Hat, Protective Suit, Protective Gloves, Protective Shoes

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/5942311e0286c57754ef897ca011e516f7b2acbe.png[/img]

Prisoner Uniform, Handcuffs

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/97212962c32bc56ec50a829d4c413199f0051f3f.png[/img]

Cloth Helmet, Cloth Armor, Cloth Gloves, Cloth Shoes

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/57f6d5e67075057d5a2ad58ae6a2d5216f07edd4.png[/img]

Kiosk

Kiosk have been added.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/61eca2b4c1d0b44411e2e09657578ed9993335dd.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/a2f00a9bd8b413aa7afda075b15ed89619cc3bc5.png[/img]

Different types of Kiosks offer different items for sale.

The discounted items change at 0:00 and 12:00 every day.

The price of the Gold Bar changes at 0:00 and 12:00 every day.

Exclusive items available for purchase at the kiosk have been added.

Plastic Fishing Rod, Hamburger, Antibiotic, Chemical Detoxification Pill, Muscle Neural Network Chip, Gold Bar

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/507dc8ff58f3c6392e8f47afbf1ec4ae4aa79283.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/0e80e8a66044a301016a86ef257f5ce440b14b00.png[/img]

Research

New Research Category Added

Cell Category

New Researches Added

Herbalist, Electrician, Firefighter, Snowboarder, Demolition Expert, Hazardous Materials Specialist, Hematologist, Golfer, Stuntman

New research can be proceeded through the Muscle Neural Network Chip.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38405938/788278fbcb20677e4f6a33619a37f4c4b452026f.png[/img]

Food

The maximum number of Food Buffs is limited to 6.

If 6 buffs are already in effect, applying a new buff will remove the earliest applied buff.

When a buff is forcibly removed or food that reduces health or energy is consumed, a special animation plays.

The buff from the Golden Koi Soup has been removed.

Accordingly, the tooltip for the Golden Koi Soup has been updated.

Graphic

The daytime duration has been extended.

The brightness during the night time has been increased.

Miscellaneous

The information of items that can be used for trap modification or loading, and vehicle refueling will be displayed.

The interaction for a bird house has been changed. (Take -> Harvest)

The build category of some buildings has been changed. (Cooking table, production facilities)

The indication of Weight has been changed to Movement Speed.

Description has been added to the Preloading Level setting.

If a crash occurs while running the game, please check this setting.

[Game Balancing]

Item Balancing

The stack of items in the inventory has been increased.

The tier of leather armor has been changed. (1T -> 2T)

The base stats of some equipment have been changed. (Armor, Shield)

The reinforcement materials for equipment have been partially changed.

Mining ores have been added to the crafting materials for electronic parts.

Loot Balancing

The acquisition of mining ores has been added from iron ores in the desert and snow areas to a low probability.

The production amount of production facilities has been changed.

Due to item changes, the crops of the farm have been changed.

The fruits that can be obtained from trees and bushes in each region have been changed.

The High-Grade Equipment Drop Rate when killing zombies has been changed to Equipment drop rate upon zombie kill.

Damage Balancing

The damage dealt to players by debuffs caused by the player has been changed to 1/10.

The damage dealt to players by vehicles has been changed to 1/10.

Difficulty Balancing

The default setting for Times per day has been changed to 3 hours.

If you prefer to play the game for 2 hours as before, please use the game difficulty change.

360 minutes and 480 minutes have been added to the Times per day settings.

Some time-related options have been changed according to difficulty.

Accordingly, for dedicated servers, please check the changed settings.

Natural Objects Respawn Time (value 240, 360, 480, 600, 720, 840, 960 ; difficulty: custom)

Synthetic Objects Respawn Time (value 240, 360, 480, 600, 720, 840, 960 ; difficulty: custom)

Time per day (value 60, 120, 180, 240, 300, 360, 420 in minutes ; difficulty: custom)

Electricity Balancing

The power consumption of the Drone Station has been decreased.

Building Balancing

The HP of the doors placed in the world has been decreased.

[Items]

New items added.

Removed the following items.

Knife, Rod, Watermelon, Cauliflower, Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Broccoli, Large Meat Cut, Potato Chips, Bacon, Fried bacon, Chocolate Donut, Roasted Large Meat, Vegetable Stew, Baguette, Roasted Red Mushroom, Roasted Yellow Mushroom, Broth

Changed the following item.

Bread -> Dough

Some items have been changed to be disassembled.

Herb, Rotten Food, Can of Beans

*Due to some items being removed or changed, if the icon of the item assigned to the quick slot does not appear, please reassign it.

[Bug Fixed]

The issue that the No Generator Breakdown setting was not properly applied has been fixed.

The issue that zombies did not react when attacked with Ranged-Traps has been fixed.

The issue that items were duplicated when storage box was destroyed at the same time has been fixed.

The issue that the game slowed down when the Coin item was dropped on the floor has been fixed.

The issue that some loot objects were placed in abnormal positions has been fixed.

The issue that items floating on the water could not be taken has been fixed.

The issue that no more interactions were possible despite the break interaction not being completed properly has been fixed.

The issue that the corpse of animals flew away when they died has been fixed.

The issue that the option to increase the equipment drop rate during melee combat did not apply has been fixed.

The issue that the Client Player (Guest) was not able to properly load the map upon game connection has been fixed.

The issue that characters would get stuck on streetlights has been fixed.

The issue that zombies couldn't come down when they climbed obstacles has been fixed.

Fixed some crashes.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.