 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Merchant of the Six Kingdoms update for 28 June 2023

Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11575103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG:

  • Fix Uncollected tag reappearing after collected. This fix is retroactive.
  • Fix card loss when starting myth game without existing deck.
  • Toggling from Journal to Map now resets travel selection.
  • Typo fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2274481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link