Ver 0.3.4 - New Maps, New Character and New Weapon !

Hello! Academy agents!

The substages of Acheron River and Limbo were released recently. Moreover, new characters Griffin and Cynthia can be unlocked from the substages, as well as new weapons, mace, and light saber. Have you experienced them yet? After the release of stages Lust and Gluttony Hell through the major update, many people were curious about the release of the next stages. Our team is actively accepting feedback on game balance and difficulty from users and working hard to incorporate the joy that only Survival Academy can provide into a new stage as we did in Lust and Gluttony Hells. So please wait a little longer. There is not much time left! On top of that, a new substage is coming this week. Through this note, we are introducing the details of the update including new characters, weapons, bug fixes, etc. 👀

A new substage has been added to Limbo and Lust Hell respectively!

The vast Limbo grassland which was conquered by the expedition members has been covered with ice layers creating glaciers by Skull Bosses. Better to remind them who is the Master of it once again.

New missions exclusively for substages have been added !

New mission

Slay three skull bosses [spoiler]which are hiding on the 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 7 o’clock direction![/spoiler]

[spoiler]Sometimes battle without the expedition members is required.. The below are the missions of the lone battle 🏆[/spoiler] Survive 5 minutes without party members

Survive 10 minutes without party members

Slay 5000 monsters without party members

A new weapon laser gun is added!

Aiming, firing, automatic attack, projectile, etc.. You get away from the form that takes up a lot of weight in our game and randomly penetrates the entire map and attacks your enemies. You need to prepare this kind of gun for the conquest of course😎

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43079649/22db3a0f9e1a81b509f78bd7bb3d45b5c3fd4499.png[/img]

Reward

[spoiler]Lust substage[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Laser gun evolution is currently unknown. Stay tuned for a later patch![/spoiler]

A new character Yeonhee has joined the Survival Academy!

Yeonhee will battle along with the existing members to conquer the Hells as the 10th member of the academy.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43079649/700180d1f9a718f579e183bb4430fbb130580280.png[/img]

Did you know that Yeonhee's sister is at the Survival Academy? She is Yeonwoo's sister who always carries a lightning rod as a weapon!

Yeon-hee, unlike Yeon-woo, who looks cool, has a tomboy personality. She always wears a huge shield as big as his body. [spoiler] In a precious shield, Endless reinforcement 💰🥚 At the end, you succeed in converting the spear that reminds you of your sister into the shield![/spoiler] Please look forward to Yeonhee's performance at the survival academy!

Reward

[spoiler]Lust substage[/spoiler]

Character skill

[spoiler]Attack Power increase (increases attack power by 0% per 5 levels)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Max Health increase (increases max health by 0% per 5 levels)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Attack Range increase (increases attack range by 0% per 5 levels)[/spoiler]

Expedition skill

[spoiler][Effect 1] Meat production (120 sec cooldown)[/spoiler]

[spoiler][Effect 2] Attack range +30% when acquiring meat (Duration: 10seconds)[/spoiler]

Added Steam Achievements

Get 5 characters

Get 10 characters

Fixed a bug

Fixed freezing in gold fever effect

Fixed the problem of missile target growing

Etc

You can check the evolution code for all weapons.

