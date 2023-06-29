Crowd Control Update

We added Crowd Control! If you're not familiar - Crowd Control lets twitch.tv viewers mess with your game. Earlier this year Sheena was part of a charity stream where the central premise was that streamers had teams that would mess with each other via Crowd Control. After it ended we were like "that was really cool", looked in to it, and found out that they were looking for Unity games who wanted to integrate Crowd Control. Coincidentally, Spooky's HD is a Unity game and we wanted to integrate Crowd Control.

To connect Crowd Control, go to the Options menu either from the Main Menu or in game. It will walk you through the steps to activate Crowd Control for the game. If you want more information and for questions that are about Crowd Control in general, visit https://crowdcontrol.live/. Your viewers will be able to spawn any of the chasers, force big rooms, give you unlimited stamina, or all kinds of other things. Including, as you might have guessed, Clown Time, which will make sure there are at least 10 clowns active.

Please note that Crowd Control is less effective in Karamari Hospital and The Dollhouse due to the nature of their layouts, you will not be able to spawn chasers in or force rooms. It is best experienced in Endless Mode or the Base Mansion. Endless Mode has a special Crowd Control leaderboard that isn't currently shown in the game but can be viewed from the Steam Community.

Additionally in this update we've upgraded our Unity engine version, added some nice music to the pause and options screens (by Jarren Crist), and fixed some bugs. Here's a list:

Fixed Husks being able to push you out of bounds on spawn (again, hopefully for the last time)

Fixed Specimen 12 not damaging you during his start room if he was on the way to the door at the time

Fixed trying to go through the door in the SCARE room without selecting specimen causing the game to softlock

Fixed hitting Specimen 6 with the axe in The Dollhouse hell sequence causing him to get stuck & not get pulled in to the crystal

Fixed Specimen 8's forest killscreen being weird (it had the wrong wrong model and animations missing)

There may be other bugs that got fixed that aren't on the list because it's been a while and we just straight up forgot, or in the process of doing other things (i.e. ports, Crowd Control integration) things got cleaned up or fixed.

If you find new bugs or have questions, please post them in the Bug Reports & Solutions v2 Thread or join the discord. We'll see you there.

I would like to thank all of you for being patient with us, we're still here and still trying to get the last platform, SOUP, and BYOM in your hands. Life's been rough and it means a lot to the both of us that people are still excited enough to ask about it.